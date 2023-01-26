WWE: Where, when and how to watch 2023 Royal Rumble? Live streaming details, start time and match cards

2023 Royal Rumble is just a couple of sleeps away and the fans are all but super excited about this premium live event to be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of its 30th-anniversary celebration on Saturday, January 28th. The fun of the first premium event of the year revolves around the unique concept of throwing wrestlers over the top rope to stand tall in the end and win an opportunity at a WWE title in the main event of WrestleMania. Now, with the addition of the Women’s Royal Rumble also, the action and drama doubles as now instead of just 30, 60 male and female wrestlers will make an appearance.

Not only this, surprise returns during this event is what keeps the fans on their toes. Speculations about several big names making a comeback always work well for the headlines prior to every year’s Royal Rumble.

As we gear up for the 2023 Royal Rumble, let’s have a look the match cards, live streaming details, where, when and how the fans can watch this and much more.

When, where and how can fans watch the 2023 Royal Rumble across world and in India?

The 2023 Royal Rumble will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE network all across the world at 8 ET/5 PT​​​​ on Saturday, January 28th. Meanwhile, in India, the fans can watch the live coverage of the 2023 Royal Rumble on the SONY Network on TV at 06:30 AM on Sunday, January 29th.

Those who wish to watch it online can do it via WWE network on the SONY LIV app. Moreover, this premium live event can also be watched in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary on Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD, and Sony Ten/4HD.

Just after the end of the 2023 Royal Rumble, a special presser will also take place that will include Chief Content Officer (COO) Triple H alongside several superstars, which will also be streamed live on Peacock in the United States.

Match cards of the 2023 Royal Rumble

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss

Men's Royal Rumble Match