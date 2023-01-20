WWE: Company is 'pleased' with surprises planned for Royal Rumble PPV

WWE’s most-awaited PPV of the year - Royal Rumble is just around the corner and the rumours are growing high at the moment. With the addition of women’s Royal Rumble now, the list of wrestlers walking down the aisle has risen from 30 to 60, increasing the possibility of more and more surprises - something that makes the first major PPV of the year very unique and special. It is believed that by now the list of entrants in both men’s and women’s Royal Rumble are sorted, and according to an inside report, the company is ‘more than pleased’ with the surprises planned.

Earlier this week, the WWE announced that American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble, disappointing a large number of fans who were hoping to see Cody return some time during the Rumble as a surprise. Explaining the decision as to why WWE decided to play differently in terms of Cody’s return, WrestleVotes – an insider, who in the past has broken many WWE scoops, in a tweet said, “Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being announced as opposed to a surprise...

Source said it’s twofold, one being that nearly everyone expected it to happen already & two, source states they are “more than pleased” w/ the other surprises that are lined up.”

Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being announced as opposed to a surprise...



Source said it’s twofold, one being that nearly everyone expected it to happen already & two, source states they are “more than pleased” w/ the other surprises that are lined up. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 19, 2023 ×

This leaves us with fewer options as surprises in the Men’s Royal Rumble mainly. While veteran Goldberg and John Cena are expected to make an appearance during the match, newcomer like Logan Paul could also be seen coming in at some point. With Edge, Rey Mysterio and Carlito being a few out-of-the-blue names that surprised everyone with their returns during the previous Rumbles, it would be exciting to see who makes it to the list this time.

Many anticipate the Rock to also make a return as his potential feud with the WWE Universal Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 is also on the mind of the creative team.