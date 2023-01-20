WWE: Here's what Intercontinental champion Gunther has to say about facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has made headlines for his impressive segments inside the squared circle lately. His match against Sheamus at the Clash of the Castle last year in September was given a 5-star rating, and was also one of the best matches of 2022. Recently speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Gunther talked about his feud with the Celtic Warrior, and also shared his thoughts on a potential matchup against the former WWE champion Brock Lesnar. As the rumours of Brock facing Gunther in a likely match at WrestleMania 39 did some rounds the previous weeks, it would be interesting to see who pins who in a battle of giants if this go ahead.

To begin with, Gunther had some encouraging words for the former World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus calling him a fantastic opponent. Adding that Sheamus brings a different energy to the contest, Gunther said both do really well inside the ring.

"I think for myself, personally, I think Sheamus is a fantastic opponent because I always like matches when it's a little bit more scrappy. It makes it a little bit more authentic as well. I think Sheamus brings a fantastic energy and the physicality that I bring as well. I think we do really well together in the ring. The matches I had with him this year, well last year, it's January already, were some of the favorite ones of my career and I hope we do it again,” Gunther said while speaking about his feud with Sheamus.

On being asked if he gets to face the Beast Incarnate at the Mania in Los Angeles this year, Gunther said he’d love to grab this chance with both hands and prove himself against the very best.

"Definitely. That's like to get the opportunity to prove myself in that scenario would be fantastic,” he said.

Gunther also revealed that while growing up he used to watch Brock Lesnar’s videos and also used to look up to him, claiming that there’s none like him in the whole business.