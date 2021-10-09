Watch: Wasim Jaffer hails Shikha Pandey's stunning delivery, calls it 'ball of the century' in women's cricket

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has hailed Shikha Pandey of the Indian women's cricket team for an outstanding delivery, that dismissed Australia batter, Alyssa Healy, in the second T20I on Saturday (October 9).

Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and called the stunning delivery, "ball of the century" in women's cricket. During the match, Shikha clean bowled the Australian opener during the first over of the innings in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval.

The delivery by Shikha Pandey moved in a mile off the seam as she beat Healy all ends up with both swing and seam movement and the ball clipped the top of the middle. Jaffer wrote, "Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey #AUSvIND."

Watch the video here:

The match, however, didn't end in India's favour as Australia's Tahlia McGrath won the battle of nerves at the death, guiding the team to a four-wicket victory in the second women's T20 International and also clinch the multi-format series 9-5.

Earlier put in to bat first, a cameo from Pooja Vastrakar masked a fairly disappointing show from India. After Tayla Vlaeminck removed both openers inside the first three overs, the Aussies ran riot.\

It was an Indian innings characterised by poor shot selection and calamitous running between the wickets. But the Vastrakar cameo (top-scoring with 37* off 26) certainly kept them in the contest.

"We were 20 runs short, but the wicket wasn't an easy one to bat on. We had a good game. We didn't give them easy runs. We fought till the end. Would want the team to take more responsibility," Harmanpreet Kaur said while speaking at the post-match presentation.

(With inputs from agencies)