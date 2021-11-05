WATCH: Virat Kohli grooves to iconic Bollywood song during India-Afghanistan T20 WC tie

India came into the Afghanistan face-off, in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup, with their back against the wall. After losing their first two games in the marquee tournament, the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue were in desperate need to win and keep their slim chances alive of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Team India locked horns with Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan on Wednesday evening (November 3), at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Being asked to bat first, India rode on Rohit Sharma's 74 and KL Rahul's 69 to post the highest-total in the ongoing edition; i.e. 210-2. In reply, Afghanistan only managed 144-7 as Mohammed Shami's 3-fer and R Ashwin's 2 for 14 led the charge for India with the ball in hand.

During Aghanistan's run-chase, they never seemed to be in control and were always on the back foot. Hence, Captain Kohli was in his elements and even entertained the crowd with his dance moves while fielding on the boundary line. Here's the video where Kohli can be seen shaking a leg to an iconic Bollywood song, which starred Anil Kapoor.

Kohli and his dance steps are pure bliss to watch pic.twitter.com/1nhWlHKskT — ⋆✰𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞✰⋆ (@TansMe_V) November 4, 2021 ×

Talking about Kohli & Co.'s campaign, India need to win their remaining two games by convincing margins to bolster their NRR and also hope for other results to favour them to enter the last four. India are playing Scotland in their penultimate clash in the Super 12 before they face Namibia in their last encounter.