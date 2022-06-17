WATCH: Viral clip explains why Argentina captain Lionel Messi deserves to be studied in schools

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time. At present, he remains the captain of Argentina as he will once again prepare to lead the national side in the forthcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup, which might be his last appearance in the showpiece event.

In 2021, Messi shifted base after leaving Barcelona and joined Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as the Argentine geared up to compete in Ligue 1, the top division of French football. While his debut season wasn't the best for him, by his own goal-scoring standards, Messi continued to make strides and showed why he is not just a goal-scorer, but a little more than that. The legendary footballer has, time and again, shown the world sport the importance of reading the game and being ahead of it, stressed on presence of mind by his style of play and wily moves on the ground (courtesy of his vision and foresight). Thus, he has created enough moments on the field to make things happen so that his teammates can make the most of it and score by virtue of his assists.

A Twitter user recently shared a video, which has gone viral in no time, that shows Messi's class as a playmaker and emphasised why the legend should be studied in schools for his exemplary football IQ.

The comments section has been filled with more support for Messi's skills being deserved to be studied in schools.

They said the Lion has a strong vision at night for its preys so does Leonel Messi has a strong vision for both his opponents and teammates. Look at how he keep spotting them to allow the ball get to his teammate thereby displacing the opponents. — Marc-Phill 🇨🇲 🇨🇾 🇨🇦 (@NamseMarcel) June 13, 2022 ×

Someone said a good player knows where he is on the pitch while a great player knows where others are on the pitch. — Étu Osi (@tawaladeyemi) June 13, 2022 ×

Simply you can’t, because Messi has no rules and you can’t expect his next move. A pure magic 🪄 — Sidad Omer (@SidadOmer) June 13, 2022 ×

So many incredible moments. My favorite in this video is the one where he used the ref as a wall — Rich (@RGautavai) June 13, 2022 ×

No footballer in history can think this fast, the execution too 💯

This is what we see before we slammed the best in the world tag on him. He’s unbelievable — 💐 seun_healthtech 💉 (@SeunPhillips4) June 13, 2022 ×

One user also replied to the video saying, "Messi understands the physics of football. He should be receiving an honorary degree of physics."

ALSO READ | From Lionel Messi to Stephen Curry: Top 5 Forbes’ richest athletes of 2022

From exploiting the offside trap (as shown in the video attached) to using the referee to beat a player, the veteran Messi is well versed with every trick in the book to unlock a defence. The best part of it all is that he doesn't just do this for creating goal-scoring chances for himself, but does it effortlessly for his teammates as well, who might not react in the same manner. Hence, that is why there is a clear difference between Messi and the rest.

By virtue of the video, Messi -- like every other athlete -- surely teaches one and all about several aspects, when it comes to problem-solving, forward-thinking, being selfless and visionary, proactive, etc.