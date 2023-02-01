WATCH: Vihari, India's SCG Test wounded hero, comes out to bat with fractured wrist during Ranji QFs
Hanuma Vihari has won hearts once again after coming out to bat with a fractured wrist during Ranji Trophy QFs.
India and Australia are set to resume their cricketing rivalry with the commencement of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in India, starting on February 09. Ahead of the series opener, in Nagpur, Indian cricket's ardent fans are recalling the memorable 2020/21 edition where Ajinkya Rahane-led India stunned Australia on their home soil to win 2-1.
During the four Tests, there were many stars for India including Hanuma Vihari. Vihari was injured, along with R Ashwin, but the duo battled all odds and a hostile bowling spell from the Aussies on Day 5 of the third and penultimate SCG Test to help secure a draw for the visitors; keeping the series alive at 1-1 before India won 2-1. Ahead of the upcoming India-Aus series, Vihari has once again made heads turn for his bravery. During his side Andhra Pradesh's Ranji Trophy quarter-final match, the right-hander came out to bat after he injured his left-hand wrist during the opening day and was forced to retire hurt. On Day 2 (Wednesday), when Andhra lost No. 11 batter Prithvi Raj Yarra on the fourth ball of the 118th over, skipper Vihari returned to the middle to add some vital runs to his team's total.
The video of Vihari's courageous efforts has gone viral in no time and many have lauded him, including Dinesh Karthik. Here are some of the reactions:
🫡 Hat's off to @Hanumavihari na for coming to bat after getting fractured on left hand wrist Vcourageous decision 🙇 #hanumavihari #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/z0tkqqL3NI— Vinay_Reddy.29 (@Rexxy_09) February 1, 2023
Hanuma Vihari— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 1, 2023
Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand😳
Bravery to another level 🫡#quarterfinal#RanjiTrophy
Hanuma Vihari batting with left handed and just one hand. What a courageous from Hanuma Vihari, absolute fighter. pic.twitter.com/Kb4s8H676V— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 1, 2023
Hanuma Vihari - In SCG Test 2020/21 in Historic India's Test series win in AUS.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 1, 2023
Hanuma Vihari - In Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarterfinal.
Batting with injury for his team, he is fighter, what a player! pic.twitter.com/nab9tMopxe
Vihari added 26 more runs to the team's total after coming out to bat at 353 for 9. Eventually, he was the last wicket to fall (for 27) as Andhra made 379 versus the defending champions Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals. Ricky Bhui (149) and Kirdant Karan Shinde (110) propelled Andhra to a fighting first-innings score after being asked to bat first. Having removed the openers for cheap, Vihari & Co. will look to get a sizeable lead and dictate terms in the knockout contest.