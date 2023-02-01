WATCH: Vihari, India's SCG Test wounded hero, comes out to bat with fractured wrist during Ranji QFs

India and Australia are set to resume their cricketing rivalry with the commencement of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in India, starting on February 09. Ahead of the series opener, in Nagpur, Indian cricket's ardent fans are recalling the memorable 2020/21 edition where Ajinkya Rahane-led India stunned Australia on their home soil to win 2-1.

During the four Tests, there were many stars for India including Hanuma Vihari. Vihari was injured, along with R Ashwin, but the duo battled all odds and a hostile bowling spell from the Aussies on Day 5 of the third and penultimate SCG Test to help secure a draw for the visitors; keeping the series alive at 1-1 before India won 2-1. Ahead of the upcoming India-Aus series, Vihari has once again made heads turn for his bravery. During his side Andhra Pradesh's Ranji Trophy quarter-final match, the right-hander came out to bat after he injured his left-hand wrist during the opening day and was forced to retire hurt. On Day 2 (Wednesday), when Andhra lost No. 11 batter Prithvi Raj Yarra on the fourth ball of the 118th over, skipper Vihari returned to the middle to add some vital runs to his team's total.

The video of Vihari's courageous efforts has gone viral in no time and many have lauded him, including Dinesh Karthik. Here are some of the reactions:

Hanuma Vihari



Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand😳



Bravery to another level 🫡#quarterfinal#RanjiTrophy — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 1, 2023 ×

Hanuma Vihari batting with left handed and just one hand. What a courageous from Hanuma Vihari, absolute fighter. pic.twitter.com/Kb4s8H676V — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 1, 2023 ×

Hanuma Vihari - In SCG Test 2020/21 in Historic India's Test series win in AUS.



Hanuma Vihari - In Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarterfinal.



Batting with injury for his team, he is fighter, what a player! pic.twitter.com/nab9tMopxe — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 1, 2023 ×