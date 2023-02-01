IND vs NZ: Arshdeep, Gill, Shaw or Ishan? Anil Kumble names two future superstars of Team India

India are gearing up for the third and final T20I versus New Zealand, to be held at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 01). Ahead of the series finale, with the scoreline being 1-1, former Indian spinner and captain Anil Kumble lavished praise on some young Indian players and mentioned two future superstars.

Having worked closely with pacer Arshdeep Singh, during his sting as Punjab Kings' (PBKS) coach, Kumble lauded the left-arm seamer and reckoned he has a bright future. In his limited international appearances, Arshdeep has taken 39 T20I wickets in 25 matches and was part of Rohit Sharma-led India's Asia Cup and T20 World Cup campaigns.

"Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep, it’s wonderful to see him grow into what he’s done for India. I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through," said Kumble on JioCinema.

Among the young batters, India have abundance of talents in the form of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi and the likes. Kumble, however, picked ODI double centurion Ishan as a superstar in the making. "From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who’s been wonderful in the opportunities he’s got. He got a double hundred and he’s someone who I think will be a superstar," Kumble asserted.

Meanwhile, former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel mentioned two different names. "He's (Umran) quick and bowling well and already played for India. He’s someone who can be a superstar. Batting-wise, having seen Tilak Varma in the last couple of years, I had the opportunity to scout him and see the cricketer he has become. We’ve seen his batting ability, and he has the ability to go on and lead the side. He’s someone who comes across as a leader."