WATCH: Umran Malik dismantles Jaydev Unadkat's stumps with sensational yorker in Irani Trophy

Young fast bowler Umran Malik impressed with his raw pace once again as he shone for the Rest of India on Day 1 of their Irani Trophy clash against Saurashtra in Rajkot. One of the fastest bowlers in the country at present, Umran has been on the rise ever since his brilliant campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 earlier this year.

Umran has been making rapid strides ever since and has already made his dream India debut. However, despite his amazing pace and skills, the young pacer still has a long way to go before he can become a regular in the Indian team across all three formats.

Umran is currently in action for the Rest of India in the Irani Trophy where he displayed his stunning pace against the Saurashtra batters. The 22-year-old enjoyed a sublime outing as the Rest of India pacers ran riot against Saurashtra on the opening day of the high-profile clash.

mran finished with a three-wicket haul as Saurashtra were bundled out for a low-key 98 runs in just 24.5 overs. The young pacer bowled a sensational yorker to bamboozle Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat on 12 off 13 balls. It was a pin-point yorker from the right-arm pacer, which rattled Unadkat's stumps after beating him for pace.

Tail-ender Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the top-scorer for Saurashtra with a gritty 28 off 36 balls after their top order and the middle order collapsed under pressure. While Umran was on fire with the ball, Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar stole the show with his four-wicket haul.

Mukesh ran through Saurashtra's top-order, picking up the wickets of their top three batters. He finished th brilliant figures of 4/23 in his ten overs. In reply, the Rest of India ended Day 1 with 205/3 on the board as captain Hanuma Vihari scored an unbeaten 63 and Sarafraz Khan continued his purple patch with a stunning knock of 125 runs.