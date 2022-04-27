WATCH: Umran Malik cleans up Wriddhiman Saha with 153 kmph yorker, bags maiden 5-wicket haul in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik breathed fire with the ball in his side's clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 27). The right-arm pacer, who is known for his raw pacer, terrorised Gujarat Titans batters with his scorching deliveries during their 196-run chase.

Malik drew the first blood for SRH by cleaning up Shubman Gill in his very first over before dismissing GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was caught by Marco Jansen in his second over. The 22-year-old didn't stop there and continued to impress with his rapid pace as he troubled the GT batters.

The youngster from Jammu & Kashmir, who has been deemed by many as the next big thing in Indian cricket, produced an absolutely stunning yorker in the 14th over to rattle Wriddhiman Saha's stumps. Saha was batting on 68 and was looking in great touch but Malik outdid him with his sensational pace.

It was a brilliant yorker from the youngster who clocked a stunning 153 kmph which rocked Saha's stumps to send him packing. It was a lightning-fast yorker and Saha was a tad bit slow in bringing his bat down as Malik bagged his third wicket in the game.

Watch video:

Umran Malik with a casual 153 km/h yorker to send Wriddhiman Saha packing. Unreal. #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/dDhRGeO8mc — Mike Stopforth (@mikestopforth) April 27, 2022 ×

After dismissing Saha with his stunning yorker, Malik went on to clean bowl both David Miller and Abhinav Manohar on consecutive deliveries in the 16th over to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL. It was a brilliant performance from the SRH pacer, who set up the stage for a successful defence for his team.

However, Rashid Khan (31 off 11) and Rahul Tewatia (40 off 21) played two sensational cameos to take Gujarat Titans over the line despite 22 runs required to win off the last over. SRH lost the game by five wickets as their unbeaten run of five matches came to an end in the tournament.