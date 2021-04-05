Watch: 'Thala' MS Dhoni unleashes monstrous sixes at CSK nets ahead of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has been sweating hard ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. While Dhoni started his preparation for the showpiece T20 tournament in the month of March, the former Indian captain has been looking in brilliant touch with the willow ahead of IPL 2021. On Monday, CSK shared a video of Dhoni where the veteran is seen smashing sixes at will.

CSK on Monday shared a video on Instagram where Dhoni was seen hammering sixes all around the park. CSK captioned the video: “Thala Paraak fully loaded! #WhistlePodu #Yellove”

In the video, there was a compilation of Dhoni’s huge sixes with the CSK captain stealing the thunders by appearing in the second half.

After a disastrous outing in IPL 2020 in the UAE, Dhoni and co would be itching to put the record straight by once again fighting for the playoffs spot. Even Dhoni had a tough IPL 2020 where he managed just 200 runs in 14 matches. CSK failed to make the playoffs in IPL 2020 – the first time in their history – as they finished second last in the standings with 12 points in 14 matches.

Ahead of IPL 2021, CSK made changes to their squad and signed up all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham while also roping in experienced campaigners such as Cheteshwar Pujara and Robin Uthappa. CSK will also witness the return of Suresh Raina – who missed the 13th edition of IPL due to personal reasons.

CSK commence their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.