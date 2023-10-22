India’s Shubman Gill has been enjoying his ODI World Cup parade after yet another convincing start against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday (Oct 22). However, he had to ride his luck against the Kiwis when he survived a close call at the non-striker's end. Fortunately for Gill, he was in the right place and avoided run out to help India build another 50-run stand for the opening wicket. India and New Zealand are playing in the ODI World Cup for just the second time in 20 years with revenge on the cards for the Men in Blue having lost in 2019. 3rd umpire asking for ultraedge to check whether Trent Boult touched the ball or not. pic.twitter.com/KySUfB3aVc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 22, 2023 × What happened with Gill?

On the final ball of the fifth over, a straight drive from Rohit Sharma went towards bowler Trent Boult and appeared to have struck his hand before hitting the stump. With the ball hitting the stumps Gill appeared to have his bat outside the crease as New Zealand were convinced he was run out. The appeals saw a standing umpire call for a review as New Zealand looked to have drawn first blood.

However, much to the relief of Gill and Indian fans, the ball appeared to have taken no deflection of the hand. Later it was also confirmed from the replays that Gill was back in his crease in time to avoid any further controversy. India’s score at that time was 32/0 in five overs.

At the time of writing, India did lose Rohit Sharma for 46 off 40 with the scoreboard reading 75/1 after 12 overs.

What happened in the New Zealand innings?

Mohammed Shami, playing in his first match in the ODI World Cup proved a point as he was on the show with India restricting New Zealand to 273 in their 50 overs. Shami grabbed his opportunity with both hands and scalped Will Young (17) on the first ball of his spell. He also played an important role in breaking the Rachin Ravindra (75) and Daryl Mitchell (130) partnership getting the former out when they had stitched 159 runs for the third wicket.

Shami would return to haunt the Kiwis when he scalped Mitchell Santner (1) and Matt Henry (0) on back-to-back balls. He was on a hat-trick in the 48th over but could not get over the line to join the elite company. He would later dismiss the impressive Mitchell with Virat Kohli catching him in the deep and completing the five-for. It is the third time he has taken a five-for in ODI cricket and continues to impress in his third World Cup stint.

Backed by the impressive Ravindra and Mitchell, New Zealand set a 274-run target for India to chase, despite being 19/2 at one stage. The duo was instrumental for the Kiwis to reach the total before they once again collapsed. New Zealand recovered well after the early onslaught and were 178/2 before losing way. Will Young (17) and Glenn Phillips were the only other batters to get in double figures for New Zealand.

