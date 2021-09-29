Watch: Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya get thumbs-up from Twitterati for 'spirit of cricket' act vs PBKS' KL Rahul

Match 42 of the IPL 2021 edition saw Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. In a low-scoring encounter, the defending champions and five-time winners Rohit-led MI managed to edge past PBKS by 6 wickets with an over to spare.

While MI earned two vital points, they were made to sweat hard for runs in their run-chase before Hardik Pandya-Kieron Pollard rescued them, along with some ordinary fielding from PBKS franchise. During the match, an interesting incident happened which led to many praising Krunal Pandya and Mumbai skipper Rohit.

During the fifth over of PBKS's innings, Universe Boss Chris Gayle hit a delivery straight down the ground which smashed into KL Rahul at the non-striker's end. The ball got deflected into Pandya's hands near the stumps with Rahul caught few yards outside the crease. Seeing Rahul outside, the MI all-rounder immediately hit the stumps and then appealed for a run-out.

However, as the ball had hit Rahul, both Rohit (stationed at short covers) and Krunal mutually decided to withdraw the run-out appeal versus the PBKS skipper. Given that Punjab depend on Rahul's run-making, it was a brave call from the MI pair and got lauded by viewers worldwide for their 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture. Here are some of the reactions:

Well done, KL Rahul. After Krunal and #MI withdraw the appeal a good gesture by KL to Rohit. pic.twitter.com/OVXvKuYEdX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 28, 2021 ×

Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya rejects their appeal of KL Rahul's run-out. Great sportsman spirit by them. #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/cOIdI67yaR — Abhinav. (@Abhicricket18) September 28, 2021 ×

Three cheers to Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya for showing Sportsmanship towards KL Rahul

They denied to the Umpires to go for a Run out appeal as he was hurt

Kl's happy so is Rohit smiling #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/PZQOJ3nd9c — Hiya Shah (@jemi_smriti_fan) September 28, 2021 ×

Sportsmanship at it's best

Brilliant spirit of the game from Krunal Pandya & Rohit Sharma.

Didn't appeal for the run out.

Rahul thanks Rohit for it 👍@klrahul11 • #Respect pic.twitter.com/G2guMA7Roa — Juman (@cool_rahulfan) September 28, 2021 ×

Rahul, however, didn't last long despite the withdrawn appeal as he fell for 21 before Aiden Markram's 42 and Deepak Hooda's 28 propelled Punjab to a modest 135-6, after being asked to bat first. In reply, Saurabh Tiwary starred for MI with a sedate 37-ball 45 before Hardik-Pollard returned to form with their vital cameos and an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand.