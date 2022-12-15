ugc_banner

WATCH: Riots in Belgium after Morocco's big defeat against France

Brussels, Belgium Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 15, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Riots erupted in Belgium after Morocco was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 by France's 2-0 semifinal victory. Check full details 

Riots erupted following Morocco's 0-2 loss to France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal. Football supporters may be seen fighting on the streets in several towns in France and Belgium in footage that has gone viral on social media after France advanced to the FIFA World Cup final.

Fireworks and flares can be seen being thrown throughout the French city of Montpellier in the footage, while individuals are seen climbing a monument while clutching red flares. Small flames can be seen being lit on a street near the city centre in another video from Brussels. A guy can be seen in the same video removing the French flag from his balcony as Moroccan flags began hurling rocks at his windows. Another heartbreaking video from Montpellier shows a car colliding with a group of rioting Moroccan supporters who were allegedly attempting to grab a French flag. According to reports, violence and damage occurred in Avignon following Morocco's defeat.

×

Riot police were strongly mobilised across various cities, including Paris, since the match had political and emotional meaning for both countries. Before the match, around 2000 armed police officers in riot gear were stationed along the Champs-Elysees in Paris. Here's a peek at some of the riots' popular video footage.

×

 

×

 

×

 

×
×

 

However, this was not the first time that Moroccan supporters were involved in disturbances following a game at this World Cup. The Moroccan supporters had previously raised a disturbance on the streets of Paris after their national team's triumph against Portugal in the FIFA WC quarterfinal.

 

RELATED

Macron defends Qatar visit amid EU-Qatar corruption scandal

IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming For Free: How to watch IPL Auction 2023 Live Stream Online: Apps, Mobile & TV

'Whenever I went to a shop...': Rizwan on Pakistan fans' response after win over India in 2021 T20 WC

Topics