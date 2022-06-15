WATCH: Reporter cannot keep calm after Australia grabs FIFA World Cup berth with win over Peru

In a dramatic shootout, Australia beat Peru to clinch their place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which is set to be held later this year. Playing Peru at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, on June 13, Australia held their nerves in what was a thrilling contest and grabbed their berth for the showpiece event with a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout after the regular time resulted in a 0-0 scoreline.

Thus, both sides were to be tested in the shootouts. While the penalties always put pressure on players but this time around, the crucial slot at Qatar for the finals was also to be determined by virtue of it. Australia's substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the star as he was roped in just minutes before the end of play and finished with two stunning saves to guide his side to the World Cup for the fifth successive time.

Redmayne danced around the goal line to distract the Peruvians and it worked wonders as Luis Advincila fired a shot against the post whereas Alex Valera's kick got saved. Following the result, a Aussie reporter couldn't manage to keep his calm while being on-air and rejoiced with fans and supporters on the streets. Here's the video of the reporter's reaction as it has gone viral in no time:

BREAKING🧣

Tony Armstrong get’s his mum’s hand knitted scarf back.

Oh, and in other news: Australia to advance to the World Cup over Peru by a score of 5-4, after hours in a sudden death penalty shoot-out.@Tonaaayy_ pic.twitter.com/HygD6R4aAs — (SCA) SCOTT CHRISTIAN ANDERSON 🇦🇺🇨🇦🇳🇿 (@christianlexus) June 13, 2022 ×

The reporter rejoiced and almost lost his mother's hand knitted-scarf to a fan as a group of Socceroos' supporters went berserk following their dramatic win. He, however, regained it back amid the plethora of out-of-control fans.

In the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Australia lost to France and Peru in the group stage and only managed a draw versus Denmark. How far will they go in the forthcoming edition? Only time will tell...