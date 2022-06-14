Australia grabs FIFA World Cup berth after dramatic penalty shootout against Peru

Australia beat Peru after a dramatic shootout to clinch their place in the 2022 World Cup at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Doha.

The match had ended in a goalless draw after 120 minutes as both teams prepared for a shootout to decide the crucial slot at Qatar for the finals later this year.

Also Read: Gareth Bale-led Wales beat Ukraine, qualify for 2022 World Cup

Although Peru is ranked higher in the FIFA standings ranked 22nd in the world but they were outsmarted by Australia ranked 42nd in the world.

Peru's Alex Valera missed the penalty as Australia clinched the crucial playoff between the Asian and South American qualifiers 5-4.

Watch: Good news for Israeli football fans as they can now fly to Qatar

Australia's substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the star as he was brought in just minutes before the end of play as Australia bit the bullet.

Redmayne made two saves as Australia entered the World Cup for the fifth consecutive time.

Redmayne danced around the goaline much like Bruce Grobbelaar when Liverpool won the European Cup in 1984 to distract the Peruvians and the trick worked as Luis Advincila fired a shot against the post and Valera's kick was saved as Australia entered the World Cup for the sixth time.

The Australians had missed the first penalty shot but swiftly converted the next five in front of thousands of Peru supporters.

The last place in the finals will be decided on Tuesday when Costa Rica clashes against New Zealand.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.