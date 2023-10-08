WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja sends Steve Smith packing in stunning fashion in ODI World Cup

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has hit the ground running in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 after he dismissed former Australia skipper Steve Smith in a stunning fashion on Sunday (Oct 8). Jadeja, one of the star performers over the years for the Indian team, did not take time to make his presence felt at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where India and Australia opened their World Cup campaigns. Smith’s dismissal came at the wrong time for the Aussies as he and Marnus Labuschagne were building a good partnership.

Smith sent packing home

On the first ball of the 28th over, Jadeja stunned Smith with an outside the leg stump ball that surprised him before his stumps were castled. Smith was left stranded after his dismissal as he did not judge the flight of the ball. For Jadeja’s credit, he played the mind games to get the former skipper out on 46. The wicket also started Australia’s downfall as they would later lose Labuschagne (27) and Alex Carey (0).

Smith’s dismissal paved the way for India to dominate the contest having already dismissed Mitchell Marsh (0). The important contest saw the Men in Blue play with three spinners that included Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja, and home-favourite Ravichandran Ashwin. Both Jadeja and Yadav scalped wickets while Ashwin was yet to get a wicket at the time of writing.

On the horizon, Australia opted to leave injured Travis Head out as expected while Marcus Stoinis was also missing from the Playing XI, with him carrying an injury. Earlier in the day, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first in the challenging conditions of Chennai. On the Indian side, Shubman Gill missed out due to dengue with Ishan Kishan likely to open with skipper Rohit Sharma.

The ODI World Cup contest is the fourth time India and Australia are squaring off in less than a month. India beat the five-time World Cup winners 2-1 in the three-match ODI series recently and have momentum on their side.

