Watch: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray get into epic banter during Instagram Live

With COVID-19 pandemic shattering the entire sporting calendar, sportspersons have taken to various social media platforms to keep their fans and followers engaged. Sports fans and tennis fans, in particular, witnessed some epic banter between Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray as the troika took to Instagram to catch-up with each other during the lockdown phase.

The Instagram Live session, hosted by Nadal, started on a hilarious note as the Spaniard struggled to add others to join the live chat. What followed were some rib-tickling comments by fans and sportspersons. While Nadal continued to figure out how Instagram Live session is hosted, Murray commented: “This is brilliant... he can win 52 French Opens but not work Instagram.”

ALSO READ: Arsenal's first team and coach accept 'voluntary' pay-cuts

Nadal was later joined by Swiss wizard Federer as they joked how lockdown has made them forget how to pick a tennis racquet. “So you haven't played since Indian Wells or what?” asked Federer to Nadal to which the Spaniard replied: “I haven't touched a racquet since Indian Wells.” Federer was in no mood of ending the banter here as he came back: “Perfect, you won't be able to play tennis anymore when you come back face with tears of joy”. The legendary duo laughed hard before Nadal reverted by saying: "I hope to remember something when I come back.”

ALSO READ: Brighton's stadium to become coronavirus testing centre

When rivals become friends... And then try to get together for an Instagram live.



A priceless moment between Nadal & Federer. pic.twitter.com/ExQXYubBDO — Trend Amplifier || Trouble Maker (@queeninghere) April 20, 2020 ×

However, Nadal did express his displeasure on not being allowed to train while many others continue to go to work.

“It’s true I don’t understand very well because we cannot play tennis when many people are going to work and even more so in our sport, where we keep at a large and safe distance and we play on opposite sides of the court,” the world No 2 Nadal said during an Instagram Live.

Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray ribbing each other about late night, mid-tournament, PES matches on the playstation when they were younger, while Ronaldo (El Fenomeno) hangs out in the comments.



Surreal pic.twitter.com/gtHr1CnIC9 — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) April 20, 2020 ×

“But I understand that we are in a very critical situation, that the government is dealing with something unprecedented and I also understand that the last thing they think of is who can train and who cannot train. I understand the situation and obviously there are many things that are not logical but you have to accept the rules.”

Federer meanwhile gave an update on his right knee after the 20-time Major winner decided to undergo surgery in February.

“I’ve been hitting a bit against a wall, (doing) rehab with the knee,” Federer said. “It’s okay, I had a really good first six weeks, then it was a bit slower, now it’s getting better again but I have plenty of time. There is no stress, no rush. If there is anything positive (about being in lockdown) that’s the only thing really. I just want the knee to be good, it doesn’t matter when I return.”

