Arsenal's first team and coach accept 'voluntary' pay-cuts

Arsenal football club has confirmed that their first team and coach have "voluntarily" agreed to a 12.5 per cent pay cut. The London club took to Twitter to confirm this news.

Also read: Brighton's stadium to become coronavirus testing centre

The club statement read: “We are pleased to announce that we have reached a voluntary agreement with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff to help support the club at this critical time.

Also read: 'What if player catches virus?' - Insurance issues likely to be stumbling block before resumption of Premier League

“The move follows positive and constructive discussions.

We are pleased to announce that we have reached a voluntary agreement with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff to help support the club at this critical time. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2020 ×

“In these conversations, there has been a clear appreciation of the gravity of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a strong desire for players and staff to show their backing for the Arsenal family.

“Reductions of total annual earnings by 12.5 per cent will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days.”

Arsenal was among the first club's to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic after their coach Mikel Arteta was tested positive for the virus.

The league has come to a halt after the accelerated coronavirus infection cutting down all the revenues.

he league could be completed so that the next season does not face major turbulence due to the halted season.

EFL and Premier League eye an early June return after being at a halt for a couple of months due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

According to the EFL chairman Rick Parry, he is working on a coronavirus action plan so that the clubs of the league return in the first week of the June. The games will be held behind closed doors only if get a green light from the UK government.

This plan will also be followed by the top-flight league of Britain.

Parry has written to the clubs talking about a 56-day window in which the league could be completed so that the next season does not face major turbulence due to the halted season.

The EFL has made pressure funds of £50m available to clubs to help them through the crisis, and the Premier League has offered savings of £125m.