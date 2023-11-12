Watch | Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier confronts fans after Bournemouth defeat

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier had a confrontation with an angry club supporter after the Geordies succumbed to a surprise 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (Nov 11).

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Trippier can be seen walking towards the away section of Newcastle fans and responding to a visibly angry supporter.

"Are the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got?" Trippier can be heard saying.

Soon, Trippier's teammate Joelinton arrived on the scene and whisked the England international away from the crowd. “How many injuried have we got?”.



Kieran Trippier replying to Newcastle fan complaining…pic.twitter.com/OWsgUyC6hh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2023 × Notably, Newcastle were without the services of 11 players who were missing through injury and suspension going into Saturday's game. The problems were compounded after forward Miguel Almiron had to be pulled out after what looked like a hamstring injury.

"The fans are emotional, they have travelled a long way. I had a chat with one of them, saying we are giving everything and there's no need to panic," said Trippier when asked about the incident by Sky Sports.

Howe defends Newcastle United

Quizzed about Trippier's confrontation with the fans, manager Eddie Howe defended his player, adding that the team valued the supporters.

"Kieran is fine. Emotions run high. We all feel a bit emotional after that from our perspective," said Howe.

"We value all our away support, we value them greatly. We thank them for their support."

Newcastle were turned around by Bournemouth, courtesy of two second-half goals from former Liverpool man Dominic Solanke. The Cherries capitalised on the inexperience in the Newcastle XI as well as the heavy legs after Geordies played Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League three days earlier.

Since qualifying for the continental competition, Howe's team has been struggling with the congested fixtures list as games continue to come while the bench wears a depleted look.

Saturday's loss was the first time Newcastle had succumbed since September 2 in the league. The defeat leaves Newcastle in the seventh spot, four points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, with the Reds having the opportunity to extend the lead against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.