WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's inspiring training video breaks the internet ahead of Diamond League final

Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra has been sweating it out ahead of the all-important Diamond League finals in Zurich this month. Chopra recently finished on top of the podium in the Lausanne Diamond League with an impressive throw of 89.08m to become the first Indian to win a Diamond League title.

The 24-year-old dominated the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League and will now battle for the ultimate glory in the finals in Zurich. Chopra has already established his credentials as one of the best athletes in the country and the expectations skyrocket whenever he takes the field in a final.

However, this time around, Chopra faces stiff competition in the Diamond League finals which will see some of the best javelin throwers from around the world compete for the elusive gold medal. Chopra, who is yet to breach the 90m barrier had recently said he was not 100 per cent fit yet and is looking to reach his top form ahead of the Diamond League finals.

Chopra picked up a grin injury during the final of the World Athletics Championships earlier this year which saw him pull out from the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. He made his comeback in the Lausanne Diamond League and impressed yet again with his 89.08m throw to seal the top spot.

Ahead of the Diamond League finals, Chopra shared a training video on his social media accounts where he can be seen jumping over hurdles. The javelin star's inspiring training video has broken the internet with many lauding him for his hard work.

The top six javelin throwers have qualified for the finals in Zurich after the conclusion of the four Diamond League legs in Doha, Stockholm, Silesia, and Lausanne. Chopra along with world champion Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, Jakub Vadlejch, Leandro Ramos and Gailums Patriks will compete in the finals in Zurich this month.

Chopra, who missed out on the 90m mark closely in the Lausanne Diamond League, will be aiming to break the barrier in the finals in Zurich.