Tokyo Olympics to World Championships: A look at Neeraj Chopra's memorable medal triumphs

Neeraj Chopra scripted history by clinching India's first-ever silver medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday (July 24). Chopra came up with his best effort of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin final at the World Championships to finish second behind world champion Anderson Peters, who claimed gold with a stunning throw of 90.54m. Chopra became only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships and completed an incredible set of medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Olympics and the World Championships. Here we take a look at the Indian javelin star's top medal triumphs in his career so far.