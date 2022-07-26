Tokyo Olympics to World Championships: A look at Neeraj Chopra's memorable medal triumphs

Neeraj Chopra scripted history by clinching India's first-ever silver medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday (July 24). Chopra came up with his best effort of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin final at the World Championships to finish second behind world champion Anderson Peters, who claimed gold with a stunning throw of 90.54m. Chopra became only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships and completed an incredible set of medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Olympics and the World Championships. Here we take a look at the Indian javelin star's top medal triumphs in his career so far.

1) IAAF World U20 Championships 2016 - Gold

Neeraj Chopra's first major win in his career came at the IAAF World U20 Championships in 2016 where he became the first Indian track and field athelete to win a World Championship at any age level. Chopra had clinched gold medal at the World U20 Championships in Poland with a record throw of 86.48m. He also became the first Indian to a set a junior record in the history of the World Championships.
 

2) Commonwealth Games 2018 - Gold

Neeraj Chopra made his debut for India at the Commonwealth Games in the year 2018 and went on to win the elusive gold medal in men's javelin throw final. He created history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in javelin's throw at Commonwealth Games with an effort of 86.47m. 
 

Asian Games 2018 - Gold

Neeraj Chopra continued his brilliant form at the Asian Games in the same year and scripted history on his debut at the Games. Chopra bagged the gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 with an impresisve throw of 88.06m in the final. It was India's only second medal in javelin throw at Asian Games after Gurtej Singh's bronze medal in 1982.

4) Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Gold

Neeraj Chopra did the unthinkable at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he clinched the elusive gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. Chopra became only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics and became the first athlete in independent India to win an Olympic medal in a track and field event. Chopra won his maiden Olympic gold with a throw of 87.58m in the final.
 

5) World Athletics Championships 2022 - Silver

Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another historic feat last week as he won India's first-ever silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Chopra finished second behind world champion Anderson Peters with a throw of 88.13m in the final. He became the first Indian male athlete and second overall after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. George had won a bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Athletics Championships.

