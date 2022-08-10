WATCH: MS Dhoni wins hearts again! Ex-Team India skipper interacts with fans at Ranchi airport

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 07:00 PM(IST)

WATCH - MS Dhoni interacts with fans and security staff at Ranchi airport (Photo | Video grab/AFP) Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

WATCH: MS Dhoni interacted with fans at the Ranchi airport while reportedly leaving for Chennai to attend the closing ceremony of the Chess Olympiad.

MS Dhoni remains the darling of the masses. Despite retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, the 41-year-old continues to be the heartthrob of the nation for his rich contribution to Indian cricket during his 15-year-long illustrious career. 

According to reports, Dhoni was set to attend the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad -- in Chennai -- but the former Indian skipper won hearts as a video has gone viral on social media where the ex-cricketer can be seen interacting with fans and security staff at the Ranchi airport prior to his flight.

Here's the video which is now making the rounds on social media platforms:

Thus, Dhoni's humble gesture for his fans has once again caught the attention of everyone and many have hailed him for still prioritising his followers before catching a flight. The former Indian captain was recently also seen enjoying India's white-ball series versus England, in England, and had even interacted with the current team players. 

Dhoni was last seen on the 22-yard cricket strip during IPL 2022, where he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the latter half of the season. He will gear up for the Yellow Army in IPL 2023, which is likely to be his swansong on the cricket pitch.

Read in App