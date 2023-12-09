WATCH | Matthew Renshaw scores 7 runs on a legal ball for Aus PM XI to add another embarrassing moment for Pak

Pakistan cricket’s recent history with fielding has been big meme-producing stuff as they continued the unwanted tradition during the ongoing Australia tour. Led by Shan Masood against Australia's Prime Minister XI on Friday, they had another unforgettable moment that reminded them of the recent gaffe during the World Cup. The embarrassing moment has seen them touch another low in the fielding department while they prepare for the three-match Test series against Australia which kick starts on Thursday (Dec 14) at the Perth Stadium. You don't see this every day! Matthew Renshaw brings up his half-century ... with a seven! #PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/0Fx1Va00ZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2023 × What was the meme moment?

On the fifth ball of the 78th over in the Australia PM XI innings, batter Matthew Renshaw opened the face of the bat to swipe the ball through the covers. This resulted in the ball running towards the boundary line; however that was stopped by the Pakistani fielder but enough to see Renshaw score three runs. The fielder made a good diving effort to stop the ball from reaching the boundary line and returned the ball to the bowler’s end.

The fielder at the non-striker’s end would then throw the ball towards wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed but in a hilarious moment the latter missed the ball. This allowed the ball to run towards the boundary line resulting in four. This meant Rendahw earned seven runs on the legal ball which also brought his fifty in the match.

He would then go on to score an unbeaten 136 with rain playing spoilsport which saw the Australia PM XI restricted to 367/4 and trail by 24 runs. The contest was then called off with no more play expected due to rain. Earlier, new skipper Masood scored an unbeaten 201 to lead his side to 391/9 before they decided to declare their innings. Jordan Buckingham was the pick of the bowlers having ended with figures of 80/5 for Australia PM XI.

The eyes will now be on the first Test in Perth with Australia and Pakistan both prepared to go all guns blazing. Australia will have the likes of David Warner and Pat Cummins to rely on while Pakistan will look to bank on the services of Massod and Babar Azam.

