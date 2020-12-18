Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's 'leaves' and 'no run' calls leave Twitterati in splits

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 18, 2020, 05.39 PM(IST)

Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's 'leaves' and 'no run' calls leave Twitterati in splits (Photo: Cricket.com.au) Photograph:( Twitter )

In the Adelaide Test against India, Labuschagne left Twitterati in splits with his unique leaves and “no run” calls as they played out a gritty knock of 47 against India on Day 2 of the day-night Test.

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne’s has witnessed a rapid rise in the world of international cricket. From being a concussion substitute to Steve Smith in Ashes 2019 to being awarded the ICC Test Player of the Year 2019, Labuschagne has become one of the mainstays of the Australian top order. However, in the Adelaide Test against India, Labuschagne left Twitterati in splits with his unique leaves and “no run” calls as they played out a gritty knock of 47 against India on Day 2 of the day-night Test.

Labuschagne’s unique leaves are similar to that of Steve Smith, whom the youngster has idolized since coming into the international arena. Labuschagne’s leaves made headlines as it was pretty similar to Smith’s leaves but the youngster continued with his unique leaves during the first Test against India and even added “no run” calls to his armoury. 

×

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Labuschagne's leaves and 'no run' calls:

×
×
×
×
×
×
×

Labuschagne scored a gritty 47 off 119 deliveries to help Australia post 191 runs on board in the first innings. Along with Labuschagne, skipper Tim Paine looked solid with the willow as he scored an unbeaten 73. However, India having posted 244 runs on board in the first innings, took a solid lead of 53 runs. 

India started with Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal but lost the former after Pat Cummins bowled the youngster for four. India sent Jasprit Bumrah at number 3 as a night watchman. Both Bumrah and Agarwal saw off the last few overs of the day as India ended at 9/1 with a lead of 62 runs. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Dec 18, 2020 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21
AUS
191
(72.1 ov)
 VS
IND
244
(93.1 ov)
9/1
(6.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 18, 2020 | 1st T20I
Pakistan in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2020/21
NZ
(18.5 ov) 156/5
VS
PAK
153/9 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Dec 11, 2020 | 2nd Test
West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020
NZ
(114.0 ov) 460
VS
WI
131 fol (56.4 ov)
317 (79.1 ov)
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
Full Scorecard →
