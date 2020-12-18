WATCH- Cristiano Ronaldo's viral reaction after losing to Lewandowski at FIFA 'The Best' Awards

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was named as the world's best player at FIFA's 'The Best' awards on Thursday. He defeated Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had dominated the award in the past decade, to win it for his prolific 2019/2020 season.

Also read: The BEST FIFA Football Awards 2020: From Lewandowski to Klopp - here's list of all winners

All three nominees for 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' attended the online gala in Nyon, Switzerland with Gianni Infantino eventually being on hand to present the trophy to Lewandowski in person.

Both, Ronaldo and Messi were the runners-up and were present when the award was presented to the Polish striker. However, netizens were quick to catch Juve star's reaction after Lewandowski was announced the winner and has been trending on Twitter.

Look at the difference in reactions of Messi and ronaldo when Lewandowski won the award 😭 pic.twitter.com/8IzVPvQh31 — Abhí (@FCBdan_denied) December 17, 2020 ×

In the video call, Ronaldo was looking far from engaged, either bordering on an eye roll at one point or looking at a monitor high above him.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to not winning player of the year today was...something. pic.twitter.com/3zy8qw4zWm — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) December 17, 2020 ×

Many compared his reaction to Messi's, noticing the difference. Many jumped to the conclusion that the Juventus star was unhappy not to have won. However, it is still unknown whether the Portuguese was unhappy with not winning or did his frame freeze while the award was being presented to Lewandowski.