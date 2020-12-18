The BEST FIFA Football Awards 2020: From Lewandowski to Klopp - here's list of all winners

FIFA The Best football awards for the year 2020 were announced on Thursday with Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski outshining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to bag the coveted award. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was named the coach of the year in men’s category pipping Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick in the race.

Lewandowski was the favourite to win the player of the year award after a sensational season in front of the goal for the Bavarians, in a season where the German giants won five trophies. However, there was a major surprise as Klopp won the coach of the year ahead of Flick, who guided Bayern to five trophies including an unbeaten season in the UEFA Champions League.

In the women’s category, Manchester city’s Lucy Bronze was named the player of the year after winning the Champions League with French side Olympique Lyon for the third season on the trot. Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman was named the best coach in women’s category.

The ceremony was held virtually at FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

The Best FIFA Awards 2020 - Complete list of winners: