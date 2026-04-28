/WATCH: Lungi Ngidi all smiles with Delhi teammates after terrifying head injury scare

Delhi Capitals (DC) seamer Lungi Ngidi is back smiling and celebrating life with his IPL teammates after escaping a terrifying head injury against the Punjab Kings this season. Ngidi fell on his head and neck while attempting to complete a catch off Axar Patel’s bowling. After miscuing that one, Ngidi’s head landed awfully on the turf, leading to a massive scare. Team doctors and even an ambulance rushed to the spot, halting play for close to half an hour.

Wishes began pouring in from all quarters, with remaining IPL teams, Ngidi’s former teammates, and even broadcasters taking to social media to pray for his speedy recovery.



Ngidi was rushed to a hospital via green corridor, with Vipraj Nigam replacing him as a concussion substitute.

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Delhi, however, lost that match despite posting the highest team total in the competition’s history (264/2), with Punjab chasing it with six wickets and seven balls remaining, creating an IPL record. Ngidi’s absence, however, did cost DC, as he looked in ominous touch with his slower ones and at the death in the previous games.

All smiles but no cricket for a week

Ngidi was cleared of any head injury and discharged from the hospital the same evening; however, he remained under observation since. He missed Delhi’s following home game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which they lost by nine wickets, conceding the second-quickest run chase in IPL history.



Even though DC’s official social media handle posted a heartwarming video of Ngidi giggling with his teammates, looking fine and ready to resume cricket, an ICC concussion rule restricts him from playing any cricket for seven days since the incident.



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