/Most T20 Sixes as a Teenager: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads chart at 15; check top 5

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the most talked-about cricketer in today’s world and rightly so. At just over 15 years of age, the Rajasthan Royals opener has broken records for fun in just his ongoing second IPL season. Beyond his record-breaking 35 and 36-ball centuries across two editions (2025 and 2026), Vaibhav currently leads the chart for hitting the most sixes by a teenager in T20 cricket (94*) and counting, surpassing some mighty names in the format.

The attacking left-handed opener currently sits in third place for the most runs scored in eight contested matches thus far (357*), with his next IPL 2026 game scheduled on Tuesday (Apr 28). While he remains the only teenager to smash four T20 hundreds and counting to date, he is also the only batter to have a career strike-rate in excess of 200.

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Since his IPL debut last year, when he smashed a first-ball six, and three games later, scored a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav completed 500 IPL runs soon after (this season) in 227 balls. Not only did he become the quickest to achieve that milestone, but he was also the fastest to 1000 T20 runs (in 473 balls), breaking several records.



Meanwhile, of his 1058 career T20 runs so far (till April 27, 2026), Vaibhav has scored 564 in sixes.

Most T20 sixes as a teenager

Vaibhav loves hitting sixes and has smashed 32 alone in this season thus far, with seven league games remaining. At this rate, he will likely cross 50 for the season and might break a few records on the way.



However, on the overall tally, he sits at the top spot with 94 sixes and counting as a teenager in this format. Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz sits in second place, having scored 90 sixes in 52 T20 matches during his teens, with ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis holding the third spot, with 73 maximums in 42 outings.

Check out top 5 batters to hit most sixes as teenagers in T20 Cricket