/‘Time wasting; too many people on the ground,’ Gavaskar addresses duration issues during IPL 2026 games

Cricket veteran and renowned broadcaster Sunil Gavaskar has addressed a recurring issue in IPL 2026: Duration. While several games have usually exceeded the three-hour mark, a few have even lasted longer than four hours, testing fans’ patience. And even though the BCCI punishes team captains for the slow over rates, delays remain a lingering issue.

Gavaskar pointed out how too many people entering the field during play, and allowing reserve players and support staff to frequently walk onto the ground, even for handing over drinks, is causing significant delays.

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"Often, one sees the unnecessary sight of reserve players stepping onto the ground to give a bottle of water to a fielder near the boundary. That should not be allowed, as it effectively means more than 11 players on the field while play is on, even if it is between deliveries," Gavaskar wrote in his Mid-day column.

"During strategic time-outs too, one often sees half a dozen people on the field, including batters who are yet to come in.

"That is taking liberties too far. Apart from two reserve players carrying drinks and two members of the coaching staff, nobody else should be allowed on the ground,” he continued.

Gavaskar suggests stricter action

Gavaskar suggested that the playing area should be accessible only to those playing, officiating or covering, and none of the members from any other department should be allowed. Referring to a word of wisdom he received from perhaps the greatest broadcaster, Gavaskar said, “As Richie Benaud once told me at the start of my broadcasting career, the ground is a sacred place and should be entered only by those officiating and those playing. This is why, if I am not doing a pitch report or a TV show, I rarely step onto the field.

“Hopefully, the BCCI will also ensure that committee members with all-access accreditation do not cross the boundary. Please maintain the sanctity of the playing area,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also added that the two-minute allotted duration (for a player to come out and settle) should be reduced to just one, and that, if the following batter fails to reach the crease within that duration, they should be warned and eventually penalised.