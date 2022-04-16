WATCH: Lalit Yadav wows fans with stunning throw to run out Virat Kohli in DC vs RCB clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) star Lalit Yadav hit the bullseye with a stunning throw as he ran Virat Kohli out in his side's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2022 on Saturday (April 16). Kohli was sent packing cheaply on just 12 off 14 balls after being run out for the second time this season.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, RCB got off to a woeful start as they lost opener Anuj Rawat on a duck before skipper Faf du Plessis was removed by Khaleel Ahmed on 8 off 11 balls. Kohli was then run out in the seventh over as Yadav piled more misery on RCB with a stunning piece of fielding.

Facing Shardul Thakur in the seventh over, Kohli played a length ball towards point and was looking to steal a single when he was caught short of the crease by Yadav. With just one stump to aim at, Yadav came up with a direct hit to send Kohli back. It was an amazing effort from the DC star, who hit the bull's eye with his sidearm throw to leave the fans in awe of social media.

Watch video:

After Kohli's dismissal, RCB also lost young batter Suyash Prabhudessai cheaply on just 6 off 5 balls before Glenn Maxwell's fiery 55 off 34 balls helped them stage a fight back. It was an exceptional start from the Delhi Capitals bowlers, who ensured RCB's top order was bundled out quickly.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have headed into the clash after a loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last game and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. RCB have so far managed three wins in five matches this season and have had a decent start to their campaign under new skipper Faf du Plessis.