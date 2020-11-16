WATCH- 'Kangaroo land!': Ajinkya Rahane faces Ashwin and Jadeja in nets

Team India has arrived in Australia and has been sweating it out in the nets ahead of a full-fledged Tour. Australia will host India for three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series.

Last week, Team India arrived in Sydney from Dubai after completing IPL 2020. The Indian team is currently in quarantine in Sydney but the players have been allowed to train outdoors during the quarantine period.

BCCI took to Twitter and shared pictures of the Indian players taking part in the training. Spinning wizard R Ashwin on Sunday shared a video from his first net session from the 'Land Down Under'. In the video, Ashwin was seen bowling alongside Ravindra Jadeja in the nets with Ajinkya Rahane facing both. Ashwin in the caption said: "Right arm over !! Kangaroo land! #backatitagain".

Test vice-captain Rahane is likely to lead India after Kohli's departure and play a crucial role. Ashwin has had a successful run in Australia and will be vital for India's bowling unit. Jadeja's all-round performance was the highlight of 2018-19 series.