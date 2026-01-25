/Watch: Jasprit Bumrah makes hallmark return, scalps Tim Seifert on first ball in Guwahati

Jasprit Bumrah made a hallmark return to the Playing XI on Sunday (Jan 25) against New Zealand as he scalped Tim Seifert on the first ball of his spell. Playing at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Bumrah was right on the money as he made his return to the side, having skipped the Raipur T20I. The moment went quickly viral with netizens in awe of the Indian speedster ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Bumrah on the money

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the first ball of the sixth over, Bumrah’s perfectly delivered ball got the better of Seifert as he was dismissed for 12 off 11. It was New Zealand’s third wicket, having already lost Devon Conway (1) in the first over, while Rachin Ravindra (4) was swept by Hardik Pandya in the next over. Interestingly, Conway was dismissed for the fifth time by Harshit Rana, gaining the upper hand on the batter. However, it was Burmah’s delivery against Seifert that made the headlines.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

After Seifert’s dismissal, New Zealand were34/3 in 5.1 overs, Glenn Phillips (48 off 40) and Mark Chapman (32 off 23) stabilising the innings. Chapman was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi as he produced the breakthrough for the Men in Blue. New Zealand would soon go from 86/3 to 112/6, losing key wickets in the middle overs.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Ultimately, the Kiwis were restricted to 153/9 in their 20 overs, with captain Mitchell Santner playing a key knock of 27 runs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 17/3 in four overs, while Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi bagged two wickets each.

India were given a target of 154 runs to win the match and therefore the series, as they already lead 2-0. A win in Guwahati also means India build perfect momentum for the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7.