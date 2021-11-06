Watch: 'It'll be good for cricket' - Shoaib Akhtar explains why he wants India to reach the final of T20 WC

Believe It or Not! Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar wants the Virat Kohli-led Team India to reach the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, which is underway in UAE and Oman. The reason he gave will surely re-ignite India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry. Although, reaching the final is a distant dream of Virat Kohli's side as they are still fighting for a place in the semi-final.

The pre-tournament favourites India were off to a poor start in the tournament after losing their first two matches of the Super 12 stage against Pakistan and New Zealand, but they bounced back with a 66-run win against Afghanistan and an eight-wicket win over Scotland. Now, in order to have any chance of reaching the semis, India need to win their remaining game against Namibia with a huge margin and hope Kane Williamson's side lose to Afghanistan.

However, the former pace spearhead thinks otherwise as he wants an India-Pakistan re-match. On his YouTube channel said, "Personally, I would India to advance to the final with Pakistan so that we can beat them again. It'll be good for cricket. It will make the World Cup even bigger." Akhtar added, "I was telling everyone not to write off India earlier also. Their World Cup was not finished after the first two games."

"I would advise Pakistan not to think about what is happening around them. Their job is to beat Scotland and finish on top of the table. Yes, I would definitely want one thing. I always thought why Pakistan play India only once? Why not play the final? And it can happen. India appeared like a scattered team after their first two losses. But good they realized their tournament was not over. It's still alive," Akhtar further added.

World Cup becomes very interesting. It seems like India is heading closer to the miracle which looked impossible.

New Zealand will be under a lot of pressure against Afghanistan. It will be a virtual quarter final for them.



To make it to the semi-final, they would require a favour from Afghanistan as AFG's win against NZ will make India's way to the last four. However, they will have to beat Namibia in their next match with a huge margin (better net run rate) to have the run-rate advantage.

But if New Zealand beat Afghanistan on November 7, they will be guaranteed a spot in the next stage.