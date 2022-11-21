WATCH: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem ahead of England clash in FIFA World Cup 2022

The players of the Iran national football team refused to sing their own national anthem ahead of their opening game against England in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday (November 21). The players' gesture was believed to be in solidarity with the protestors back home.

Protests have been ongoing in Iran over the last two months after the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's morality police. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by the police over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women. The young girl died three days after her arrest, sparking huge protests across the nation.

People came out on street protesting against Iran's clerical leaders while demanding a change in the country. Iran's national football team had also extended their support to the protests earlier this year when the players came out wearing black jackets to hide their national team's logos during a game against Senegal in September.

On Monday, Iran players remained silent as the national anthem was played ahead of their kick-off against England at the Khalifa International Stadium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. While there has been no official word from any of the players or the team, the gesture is being seen as a show of support for the protestors back home.

#BREAKING: Iran national team players choose not to sing national anthem at World Cup match; some of the Iranian crowed booing their own national anthem pic.twitter.com/RYPvgHMNUi — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 21, 2022

Iran defender Ehsan Hajsafi had earlier said the players stand in solidarity with the protestsors in the country and that the team can be a voice for them in Qatar.

"They should know that we are with them. And we support them. And we sympathise with them regarding the conditions," Hajsafi said in a press conference ahead of the England game.