WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jul 03, 2020, 02.48 PM(IST)

Watch: Indian skipper Virat Kohli adds twist to Pandya's 'fly pushups' Photograph:( Instagram )

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known for his tough fitness regime. He maintained his workout schedule during coronavirus lockdown that has brought the sporting world to a screeching halt. 

Last week, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen doing the 'fly pushups' and challenged his brother Krunal.

Virat, who has posted several photos and videos of his workout at home, took to Instagram Thursday and posted a video. In this video, Kohli was seen doing 'fly pushups' with a little twist in it, he added claps to his pushups to make the workout tough. 

He wrote: "Hey H @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push-ups. Here's adding a little clap to it."

Australian batsman David Warner was impressed by Virat's workout and compared to Kohli's signature cover drive. 

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen walking like a dinosaur in his house after his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma shared a video on Twitter, which went viral in no time. 

Twitterati went on a laughing riot after witnessing Kohli in a new, hilarious avatar and came up with some rib-tickling memes on the Indian skipper. While thousands of likes and retweets followed, fans made sure they immortalize the moments by taking Kohli for a ride to the world of memes.