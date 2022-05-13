WATCH: Indian players rush to the court to celebrate wildly after beating Malaysia in Thomas Cup quarters

Kidambi Srikanth-starrer Indian team beat Malaysia in a stunning tie to confirm a place in the Thomas Cup semi-finals on Thursday (May 12). Thus, this became the first time that the Indian team booked a place in the semi-finals after 43 years and, thus, get assured of at least a bronze medal.

Team India consist of former World Number 1 Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, etc. as they stood tall in crunch moments to beat Malaysia 3-2 in a riveting battle on court. It went down to the last clash, between Prannoy and Leong Jun Hao where the Indian star negated early hiccups to emerge on top 21-13, 21-8. As a result, his Indian players joined him in the middle as soon as he assured the team of a win in the decider. The young Indian stars mobbed Prannoy and celebrated wildly as India created history in the Thomas Cup:

ALSO READ | Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth & Co. beat Malaysia in thrilling tie to assure India of a bronze medal

Talking about the quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen started the proceedings as he lost his single's match to current world champion, Lee Zii Jia 21-23, 9-21. From thereon, India stormed their way back into the contest with two wins on the trot courtesy of doubles pair Chirag-Satwiksairaj and Srikanth, who beat the world number 46 NG Tze Yong (21-11, 21-17).

Nonetheless, more twists and turns were in the offing as the young pairing of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yi, 21-19, 21-17 and the onus firmly was on Prannoy.

The 29-year-old shuttler didn't disappoint as India now move to the semi-finals. With this, India have also assured themselves of their first medal since the change of format. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu-led Indian team lost their quarter-finals clash to Thailand in the Uber Cup.