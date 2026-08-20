/WATCH | India’s mixed disability team recreates Ganguly’s iconic Lord’s celebration

India’s mixed disability cricket team turned back the clock at Lord’s by recreating Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration from 2002 after securing a memorable win at the home of cricket. India defeated England by 118 runs in the seventh and final T20I of their mixed disability series in London on Wednesday, however, the hosts won the seven-match series 4-3.

After the match, the Indian players and officials went to the Lord’s balcony, took off their blazers and celebrated with the Tricolour. The scenes reminded fans of Ganguly’s famous celebration after India beat England in the NatWest Trophy final at the same venue 24 years ago.

A video shared by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) showed the Indian team celebrating on the balcony.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WATCH

“When India wins at Lord’s, the celebrations hit different. A moment of pure cricketing joy on the Lord’s Balcony — coats off, spirits high, and the Tricolour flying with pride. 118 runs. One unforgettable celebration,” DCCI wrote on X.

The celebration followed a dominant performance by India in the series finale.

Batting first, India scored 206 for four, their highest total in the seven-match series. Arjun Gawre top-scored with 68 off 44 balls, while captain Majid Magray produced a stunning late attack, hitting an unbeaten 63 off just 19 deliveries. Sai Akash also made a valuable contribution as India posted a strong total.

While, England struggled throughout their chase and were bowled out for just 88. Hilal Ahmad Wani was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets for 21 runs, while Jayesh Parmar picked up three for 14.

Also Read - Infantino faces fresh setback as senior FIFA official pulls support

The defeat ended England’s successful series on a disappointing note. Captain Callum Flynn said his team had hoped to finish the series with a win at Lord’s.

“Ultimately India were too good for us today, but we can be happy that we’ve won the series,” Flynn said.