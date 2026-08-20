/Infantino faces fresh setback as senior FIFA official pulls support

A FIFA vice-president has withdrawn his support for world football body president Gianni Infantino, saying the “unexpected dismissal” of Kevin Lamour was the “final straw”.

Frenchman Lamour was FIFA’s chief operating officer, but his position became difficult after he criticised Infantino last month and spoke out against his now-rejected plan to allow private investment in World Cups.

In a letter sent to Infantino on Tuesday, FIFA vice-president and council member Sandor Csanyi of Hungary said Infantino had “lost the confidence I previously placed in you”.

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Csanyi, a billionaire businessman, banker and head of the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ), said, “My conviction that you are capable of continuing to lead FIFA successfully and effectively in accordance with the shared values that previously formed the basis of our cooperation has been undermined.”

The letter also mentioned “a number of controversial decisions” related to this year’s World Cup. Csanyi said Infantino had been working “on plans to outsource FIFA competitions and place them in the hands of external parties”.

“The final straw was the unexpected dismissal of Kevin Lamour,” the letter said, adding that it “points to serious shortcomings in professional judgement, ethical standards and leadership”.