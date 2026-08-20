/Harry Kane wins second European Golden Shoe award and has 'no itch' to return to Premier League

England skipper Harry Kane, who left Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for German Bundesliga's Bayern Munich in 2023, has won the European Golden Shoe award for most goals for second time in three seasons. He scored 36 goals for Bayern Munich, accumulating 72 points to win his second European Golden Shoe award. He had previously won the award in 2023/24 season, scoring the same number of goals for the same side. Last year, Kylian Mbappe had won the European Golden Shoe for 31 goals for Real Madrid in La Liga.

Will Kane be back in Premier League?

Ever since Kane left the Premier League for Bayern in 2023, the speculation about him coming back has been constant. The England striker himself admitted wanting to come back at some point but said that there's no 'itch' anymore.

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"When I first left (Spurs), for sure it was something that I thought I’d definitely be coming back," Kane told FourFourTwo magazine after receiving the European Golden Shoe on Wednesday (Aug 19).

"That itch isn’t there as much anymore. I’m extremely happy here in Munich. It’s opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England. I never say never but, for now, I’m concentrating on Bayern Munich, and we’ll see what the future holds."

Kane in Bundesliga vs Premier League

The striker has scored 98 goals for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga, three in Club World Cup, 11 in German Cup, one in German Super Cup, and 33 in UEFA Champions League. In Premier League, Kane has scored 213 goals for Spurs, 47 less than Alan Shearer's league record of 260 goals.

Kane's contract with the German side has 12 months left but the striker revealed earlier this week that "both sides are relaxed" about a possible extension.