/India outclass Pakistan 5-3 to qualify for second round at FIH World Cup

India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 to qualify for round two of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup on Wednesday (Aug 19). Led by goals from drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek and Hardik Singh, India completed a comprehensive win over Pakistan in front of a packed crowd at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. For the Men in Green, Hannan Shahid scored a brace, and Sufyan Khan netted one, but all in vain. While this was India’s second win in their third match in this competition, Pakistan lost twice and drew once.



Earlier in the day, England smashed Wales 8-2 to comprehensively top the group. With that result, England advanced to the second round, with India joining them. The hosts, the Netherlands and one of Belgium or Argentina will cruise through to the next round from Group A.

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Coming back to this marquee India vs Pakistan match, veteran Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring for his country by converting a penalty corner into a goal in the fifth minute, handing India an early lead. Abhishek made it 2-0 for India six minutes later (in the 11th minute) with a superb play down the inside left. With two goals up inside the first quarter, India looked poised to sit in the driver’s seat throughout the game.



Harmanpreet didn’t take long before making it 3-0 in India’s favour by converting another PC into a clinical goal. He tried a cheeky pass off the corner before it returned to Harmanpreet, only for him to smash one from close range.



A minute later, Hannan Shahid scored a brilliant field goal, making it 3-1. In the 24th minute, India and Pakistan scored a goal each. While Abhishek netted one following another sensational dribble in the goalmouth, Sufyan smashed home a drag-flick from Pakistan’s first PC to make it 4-2. Two quick goals from Pakistan dragged the momentum in their favour heading into halftime.

