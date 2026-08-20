/IND vs SL: Ashwin says 'Jadeja not attacking anymore' as Suthar steps up

Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin thinks that his long-time spin partner Ravindra Jadeja is 'no longer an attacking spinner,' but has transitioned into a soild middle-order batter with added experience with the ball. Ashwin's comments came after India's 165-run win against Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests at Galle on Wednesday (Aug 19). Jadeja did take four wickets in the match but the spotlight was on 24-year-old Manav Suthar, who took a 10-for in only his second Test match - making him the youngest Indian to do so away from home.

Ashwin says Jadeja no longer 'attacking'

Jadeja has long been one of the mainstays of Indian spinner with other being Ashwin. The left-arm all-rounder, however, is now 90-Test old and has 352 wickets to his name, making him the most experienced active bowler in India. The 37-year-old, however, has taken a back seat to offer support in the middle overs rather leading the attack.

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“Jadeja and Suthar are completely different bowlers. Suthar’s strength is the ball rotation in his hands. Jadeja will bowl to the wickets and give you control with his stock balls. I feel Jadeja is not that attacking spinner anymore. He is a batter who will give experience with the ball and I feel he has transitioned to that role, which is not such a bad thing,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Jadeja still remains India's prime spinner in WTC 2025-27

Despite growing age and new spinners coming into the Indian team, Jadeja remains India's best spinner in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. He has played 10 matches in the ongoing cycle, taking 29 wickets, joint-second best for India among all bowlers, tying with Jasprit Bumrah and only second to Mohammed Siraj's 41 wickets in 10 matches.