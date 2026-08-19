/'Hit a Six, I’ll Take You to IPL" — How Jaiswal’s mind games trapped Dickwella on day 5 | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal plays as a batter in the Test team, and although he rolls his arms a bit, he still doesn’t bowl often; however, he was crucial in Sri Lankan keeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella’s dismissal on day five of the concluded Test in Galle. On Wednesday (Aug 19), on-field chatter between the two around grabbing an IPL deal led to Dickwella’s dismissal, and credit must be given to Jaiswal. The instance took place in the 60th over of Sri Lanka’s second innings, and although the banter itself was good-natured, the two were in each other’s faces throughout it.



The Indian opener, who was trying to get under Dickwella’s skin and wanting him to push for a hook shot despite knowing it wasn’t his strongest shot, began the banter, saying, "There wasn't a lot of shots in the first innings. I need to see something,” to which Dickwella responded with ‘okay’.

Jaiswal then pointed towards the deep square leg area and said to him, "Hit him there, I need to see something."

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"No, I'm not Jaiswal," Dickwella, who returned to the Test side for the first time in three years, replied. The Sri Lankan keeper, however, kept the conversation going by quipping that he would do it ‘if you would take me to IPL’, to which Jaiswal responded, “Come on, hit him a six, I'll take you to the IPL.”

The Dismissal

Two balls later, Dickwella found himself walking back to the pavilion. He cut the very next ball to deep point for two before the exchange continued, with Jaiswal saying, "If you hit him there [into the stand], I will definitely tell Sanga." Apparently, Kumar Sangakkara is Rajasthan Royals’ head coach and director of cricket, the IPL franchise for which Jaiswal plays.

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Ironically, Sangakkara and Dickwella also have another thing in common besides nationality and wicketkeeping duties: both are products of the same school - Trinity College, Kandy.

