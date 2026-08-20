/Priyansh Arya concedes feeling pressure in IPL but 'feels proud on performance'

Delhi boy Priyansh Arya, who became Punjab Kings' power hitter after making his debut on March 25, 2025, has maintained his formidable consistency in the IPL for the last two seasons. He scored 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.25 in the 2025 season and 364 runs in 2026. Seeing the consistency, BCCI has also selected him in the India-A squad in the Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka for the long-over format, where his 58-run knock against Afghanistan-A helped India-A book a place in the final.

Recently, on the sidelines of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), where he is representing Outer Delhi Warriors, Arya spoke candidly about the mounting pressure that comes with progressing through the ranks of Indian cricket from domestic tournaments like the Delhi Premier League (DPL) to the IPL and International matches.

Arya also reflected on how the intensity of competition builds as players climb each level of the game. When asked how much pressure he feels transitioning from domestic cricket and the DPL to international matches, Arya acknowledged that players definitely encounter mounting pressure as they play different formats. "There is pressure, of course; every cricketer feels it," he told WION.

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However, he was quick to add that this pressure acts as a reward in the sport because it makes us feel very proud. "It's a lot of fun too; if you perform under pressure, you feel very proud," he explained, highlighting the sense of accomplishment that comes from delivering results in high-stakes situations.

Difficult bowler for Priyansh Arya

During the conversation, he was also asked about his personal experiences facing some of the cricket's premier bowlers. When asked to name the toughest bowler, Arya did not hesitate, naming India's premier pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The acknowledgement of Arya comes because of Bumrah's reputation as one of the most difficult bowlers in world cricket to face. He is known for his unorthodox action, pinpoint yorkers, and ability to trouble even the most experienced batters.

Arya's rise through the ranks from domestic cricket to a DPL and IPL contract with Punjab Kings, as well as India A selection, reflects the growing depth of young Indian batting talent emerging through small platforms like the DPL. Priyansh's entry into the IPL came after his marvellous performance in the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League, where he amassed more than 600 runs, prompting Punjab Kings to bid for him for a massive amount of INR 3.80 CR.