WATCH: 'I won't start until you...' - David Warner's heated exchange with umpire goes viral in Lahore Test

The third and final Test between Pakistan and Australia is going down the wire. Plenty of action, drama and entertainment has been witnessed during the course of the final Test, in Lahore, and the fourth and penultimate day wasn't any different.

After Aussie openers, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, resumed the day's play at 11/0 for Pat Cummins & Co. in the third innings, with an overall lead of 134 runs. Soon, Warner was involved in a heated exchange with umpire Ahsan Raza.

How it all panned out

The incident took place in the 21st over of Australia's second innings on Thursday (March 24). Warner was batting slightly out of his crease when both the on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Raza walked up to him and requested him not to run on the centre of the 22-yard cricket strip.

The 35-year-old swashbuckling opener was taken aback. He wasn't happy with the umpires' interruption and claimed that he wasn't doing anything wrong. Soon, the discussion turned into a heated exchange and the clip of the same went viral in no time.

Warner was caught saying on the camera, "You want me to play my shot like this...” on the stump mic while signalling towards the side of the crease. To this, the umpire Raza replied, "Yes, you have to move.”

“Show me in the rule book where that’s what I’ve got to do. I won’t start until you show me,” Warner was quick to respond. Here's the clip:

On Day Five, the third and final Test is interestingly poised. In chase of 351, Pakistan kicked off the day's proceedings resuming from the overnight score of 73 for no loss. At lunch on Friday (March 25), Babar Azam-led hosts are 136-2 with skipper Babar and opener Imam-ul-Haq in the middle.

The series is currently tied at 0-0.