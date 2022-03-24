Pak vs Aus, 3rd Test: Steve Smith achieves new feat, becomes quickest to reach 8000-run club

The third and final Test between Pakistan and Australia has lived upto expectations so far. Day Four of the series decider resumed with Pat Cummins-led Australia 11/0 after getting a vital 123-run first-innings lead against Babar Azam-led home side.

While the penultimate day was another riveting affair between both sides, Aussie vice-captain Steve Smith achieved a new and elite feat in the third innings of the Lahore Test. Smith was seven short of reaching 8,000 runs in the longest format before fourth day's play in Lahore. As soon as he entered the 8,000-run club, he achieved a historic feat of becoming the quickest-ever to score 8k Test runs. He went past Sri Lanka's former wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara and now spearheads the list which also comprises Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Garfield Sobers in the top five.

Players with the least number of innings to 8,000 Test runs:

151 – Steve Smith (Australia)

152 – Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

154 – Sachin Tendulkar (India)

157 – Garfield Sobers (West Indies)

158 – Rahul Dravid (India)

Smith, however, couldn't make the most of his special day as he departed for 17 (27) before Cummins-led Australia declared for 227-3, setting up a challenging 351-run target for the hosts. At stumps on Day Four, the match hangs in the balance following Pakistan's impressive start to the run-chase. They are 73 for no loss and will fancy their chances of completing the run-chase. However, it won't be easy as the home side lost their last five wickets for mere four runs in their first innings.