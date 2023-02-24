WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur throws her bat after being run out in T20 World Cup semi-final vs Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lost to defending champions Australia in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Thursday (February 23). The match was in India's favour in the second-half before Harmanpreet's bizarre dismissal led to Women in Yellow's narrow win.

While India were asked to bowl first, they weren't good in patches and pulled off an ordinary fielding effort as Australia rode on Beth Mooney's 54, captain Meg Lanning's 49* and Ashleigh Gardener's 31* to post 172 for 4. In reply, India lost three quick wickets but was kept in the run-chase but were kept in the hunt courtesy of skipper Harman and Jemimah Rodrigues' 69-run stand.

After Jemimah's fall, Harman got run-out in an unfortunate manner which turned the tides in Australia's favour, eventually winning by five runs. Harmanpreet was well-set, on 52, before her unlucky dismissal changed the complexion of the game and, hence, she was lost cool. While walking back, she threw her bat and was furious at the sudden turn of events. Here's the clip:

Harmanpreet swept a delivery from Georgia Wareham to deep mid-wicket and while completing the second run, she got a bit small and when she tried to drag her bat inside the crease, it got stuck and led to her dismissal. Keeper Ashley Healy also outfoxed Harmanpreet as she acted like she wasn't going to hit the stumps and dislodged it when the Indian captain's feet were in the air.

Harmanpreet said during the post-match presser, "If my bat didn't get stuck, that run would have easily happened. If I had stayed till the last moment, the game would have finished an over before given the momentum we had. But even after that, Deepti Sharma was there, Richa Ghosh was there. I had belief that they could get the job done. If you have seen the matches till now, Richa had batted brilliantly. But after my dismissal, there were seven or eight dot balls and that was the turning point of the match. Otherwise, we had good momentum and things were going well."