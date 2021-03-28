WATCH| Hardik Pandya's hilarious reaction after Ben Stokes' dismissal

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Mar 28, 2021, 07.37 PM(IST)

WATCH| Hardik Pandya's hilarious reaction after Ben Stokes' dismissal Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Several netizens reacted to Pandya's hilarious reaction after Stokes' dismissal. 

 

England all-rounder Ben Stokes demolished the Indian bowling attack as he hammered 99 runs off just 52 deliveries in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. He was the reason why England could easily chase mammoth 336 runs. 

That's the reason why Stokes' wicket in the third match was important to Team India. Team India got their chance early in the match but Hardik Pandya dropped a sitter. However, Virat and Co. got another chance and Shikhar Dhawan did not make any mistake and caught the all-rounder. 

Hardik Pandya's reaction after Stokes' dismissal became a talking point on social media. Pandya was seen going on his knees and thanking Dhawan for taking the match as his blunder could have cost India the ODI series. 

Several netizens reacted to Pandya's hilarious reaction after Stokes' dismissal. 

×
×
×

India are currently trying to defend 330 runs in the series decider at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 28, 2021 | 3rd ODI LIVE
England in India, 3 ODI Series, 2021
IND
329
(48.2 ov)
 VS
ENG
262/8
(41.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 28, 2021 | 1st T20I
Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2021
NZ
(20.0 ov) 210/3
VS
BAN
144/8 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 66 runs
Full Scorecard →
Mar 26, 2021 | 2nd ODI
England in India, 3 ODI Series, 2021
IND
(50.0 ov) 336/6
VS
ENG
337/4 (43.3 ov)
England beat India by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App