WATCH| Hardik Pandya's hilarious reaction after Ben Stokes' dismissal

England all-rounder Ben Stokes demolished the Indian bowling attack as he hammered 99 runs off just 52 deliveries in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. He was the reason why England could easily chase mammoth 336 runs.

That's the reason why Stokes' wicket in the third match was important to Team India. Team India got their chance early in the match but Hardik Pandya dropped a sitter. However, Virat and Co. got another chance and Shikhar Dhawan did not make any mistake and caught the all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya's reaction after Stokes' dismissal became a talking point on social media. Pandya was seen going on his knees and thanking Dhawan for taking the match as his blunder could have cost India the ODI series.

Several netizens reacted to Pandya's hilarious reaction after Stokes' dismissal.

Reaction of Hardik pandya after gabbar taking the catch of ben stokes 😂😂#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/nGsDMu0gWz — 👑 (@viratian18183) March 28, 2021 ×

Hardik Pandya reaction after Natarajan get the wicket of Stokes. Earlier Pandya dropped Stokes. pic.twitter.com/Tyejq8jFJS — Abhinav (@DeadlyYorkers) March 28, 2021 ×

India are currently trying to defend 330 runs in the series decider at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.