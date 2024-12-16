Chennai, India

India's D Gukesh, the youngest world chess champion, returned home on Monday (Dec 16) after his historic win in Singapore. Gukesh beat defending champion Ding Liren to create history and became the world champion at 18. He's only the second Indian after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

Upon his arrival, Gukesh was received by a huge crowd and members of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). The young champion thanked the crowd and fans for the support.

"I am very glad to be here. I can see the support and what it means to India... You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy," he said while addressing the media. Watch the moment below:

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: World Chess Champion #GukeshD says, "I am very glad to be here. I could see the support that and what it means to India...You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy..." pic.twitter.com/iuFXDiLcjx — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024 ×

After winning the World Chess Championship that went on for 13 games before the winner was decided in Game 14, Gukesh was interviewed by FIDE, during which he said, "I mean as a kid I wanted to become world champion because I thought it meant the best player in the world. It’s still a very special achievement for me. Going through the whole process – Candidates, World Championship – it’s very stressful and I had to put a lot of effort into it.

"So it means a lot to me, but the main goal I have had is being the best in the world and achieving my full potential. And if that’s enough to become the greatest of all time, then yeah sure," he added.

Russian great Garry Kasparov had held the record for the youngest world champion until Gukesh’s success. Kasparov won the 1985 World Chess Championship when he was 22, a record he held until the Indian grandmaster’s success in Singapore last week.

The win was celebrated across the country, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading in congratulating Gukesh.