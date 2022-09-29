Watch: 'For me, you are always going to be GOAT' - Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Roger Federer

Virat Kohli and Roger Federer remain two of the biggest names in world sports. While Kohli is going strong for Team India and will be a key player at the upcoming T20 World Cup for the one-time winners, Federer sent his plethora of fans into a meltdown by retiring from tennis at the end of the recently-held Laver Cup, in London.

Prior to the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup, Federer had announced that he will step aside from the game by end of September and play his last professional match at the mega event in London. Representing Team Europe, the Federer-starrer side lost 8-13 as Team World won the Laver Cup for the first time in the fifth edition.

Talking about Federer's glittering career, he clinched 103 singles titles. The 41-year-old Swiss maestro ended with a staggering 20 Grand Slam titles -- third-most in men's tennis -- and wishes poured in from all corners for the legendary player. Kohli, in a video shared by ATP Tour's official Twitter handle, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Federer:

In the video, the former Indian captain said, "Hello Roger, it's a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories."

"I personally had the chance to meet you in the Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway."

"You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care," Kohli added.

Federer played his last game with longtime rival Rafael Nadal as the two teamed up for Team Europe's doubles clash versus American duo Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, losing 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9.

After Federer's retirement match, Nadal was in tears. He recently told COPE, "I'm a sensitive person, when you see someone you appreciate saying goodbye it's hard not to get emotional. It was difficult for it not to happen because of everything that was experienced that night."

The Spaniard also opened up on the two's iconic image where both were shedding tears and mentioned, "It got a little out of hand, and the worst thing is that when I went to the dressing room it happened again. Like everything, the relationship had different stages. It's been a relationship that was good from the beginning but that grown stronger over the years."